Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells 7,316 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 7,316 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $109,374.20.

Vincent Anthony Viozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 27th, Vincent Anthony Viozzi purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $148,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 50,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,435. The company has a market cap of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.