Insider Selling: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Sells 52,066 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oscar K. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00.

OXY stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 71,731,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,222,957. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

