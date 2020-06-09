Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,210,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,770,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $1,592,088.78.

SMAR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. 2,713,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after buying an additional 777,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after buying an additional 414,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after buying an additional 1,628,968 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

