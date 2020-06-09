Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,210,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,770,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $1,592,088.78.

SMAR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. 2,713,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after buying an additional 777,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after buying an additional 414,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after buying an additional 1,628,968 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

