Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $470,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 741,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,622,670.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TRHC stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. 285,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,109. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.