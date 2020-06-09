Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $470,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 741,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,622,670.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TRHC stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. 285,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,109. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit