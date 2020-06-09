Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total transaction of $2,910,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $7,010,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $6,965,350.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $2,000,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, George Hu sold 2,142 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $436,753.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, George Hu sold 7,577 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.67, for a total transaction of $1,437,129.59.

On Friday, May 15th, George Hu sold 7,693 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $1,453,207.70.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,280. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $209.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 247,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Twilio by 125.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 42.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,267,000 after acquiring an additional 319,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

