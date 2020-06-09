Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells 11,037 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 11,037 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $306,607.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,261 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $112,106.91.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 52,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.96 million, a P/E ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLDN shares. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti started coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willdan Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Willdan Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

