Invictus Hyperion Fund One Day Volume Tops $12,901.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $10.91 million and $12,901.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.01952271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00178254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00124384 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870,248 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

