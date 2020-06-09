James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JHX. Credit Suisse Group raised James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

NYSE JHX traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.89. 30,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,841. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.