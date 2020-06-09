Jessica Soisson Sells 5,759 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07.

On Monday, May 11th, Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.25 and a 200 day moving average of $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,768 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

