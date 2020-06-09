John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years.

PDT traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 192,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.74.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

