Kenneth R. Meyers Sells 40,000 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $1,366,800.00.

USM traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. 234,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. United States Cellular Corp has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 152.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.