Kevin R. Karas Sells 13,576 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $786,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,718 shares in the company, valued at $621,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.08.
National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 114.97%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.
About National Research
National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.
