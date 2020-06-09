Kevin R. Karas Sells 13,576 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $786,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,718 shares in the company, valued at $621,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 114.97%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 23.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research in the first quarter valued at $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 152.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.