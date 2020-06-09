Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report sales of $19.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.23 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,498.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $21.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $41.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.65 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 1,567.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIN. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

KIN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 389,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,915. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $184.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit