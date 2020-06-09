Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report sales of $19.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.23 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,498.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $21.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $41.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.65 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 1,567.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIN. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

KIN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 389,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,915. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $184.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

