Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Kirby posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

KEX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 615,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,913. Kirby has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $190,367.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 40,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 135,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

