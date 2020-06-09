Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 31,756 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,756 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,186,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,456.16. 1,408,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,363.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,342.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,001.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

