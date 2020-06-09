Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 79,569 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.60% of NVIDIA worth $968,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 109.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,103,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.84. 11,627,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,676,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $142.84 and a 12-month high of $367.27. The stock has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

