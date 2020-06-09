Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.57% of Mastercard worth $1,375,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,595,000 after buying an additional 81,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,670,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $311.49. 3,283,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,394. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.80. The company has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

