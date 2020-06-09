Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.44 Billion Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,628,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,358 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of Facebook worth $2,442,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,350,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883,920. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $240.90. The company has a market capitalization of $657.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $371,223.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,845,129. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

