Legal & General Group Plc Has $980.13 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079,311 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 79,008 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $980,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $397.16. 2,273,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.33. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $398.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.69.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

