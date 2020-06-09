Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of QUALCOMM worth $519,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.23.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

