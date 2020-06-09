Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 30,858 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.92% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $555,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after buying an additional 936,212 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $84,619,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $174.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $176.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

