Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of Costco Wholesale worth $839,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,375,000 after buying an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,504,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.38.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,622. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.77 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

