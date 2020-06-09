Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,780 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $829,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.02. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

