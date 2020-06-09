Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,229,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,621,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.11% of Prologis worth $661,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.33. 2,888,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

