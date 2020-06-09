Legal & General Group Plc Sells 120,087 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,121,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $692,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,901,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,697,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

