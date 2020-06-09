LikeCoin (LIKE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $714.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $714.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.54 or 0.07055844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,172,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,351,082 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

