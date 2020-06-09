Loom Network Price Hits $0.0207 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and $9.64 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.14 or 0.06783304 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,106,039 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

