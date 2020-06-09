Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $53.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 210,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,109. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.11. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 453,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 281,048 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 231,469 shares during the period.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

