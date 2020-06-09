Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,047. The company has a market capitalization of $423.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.