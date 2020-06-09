Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Mastercraft Boat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 270,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,483. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. Analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 429,570 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

