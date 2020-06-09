Metadium (META) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Bytex. Metadium has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $2.02 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.01952271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00178254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00124384 BTC.

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

