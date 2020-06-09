Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund accounts for approximately 0.9% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,654,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,045,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIF traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

