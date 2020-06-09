M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 34,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,621,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,954,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $387.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

