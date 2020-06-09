NEXT.coin Trading 35% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 35% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $818,462.61 and approximately $185.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,780.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.91 or 0.02606333 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002357 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00664320 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.