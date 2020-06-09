NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Director Sells $228,577,089.15 in Stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,442,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,060. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

