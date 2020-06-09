Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up about 3.7% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 792,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,018 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 463,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 335,036 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 660,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 329,075 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 947,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 315,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,911. The firm has a market cap of $656.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

