Odeon Capital Group Begins Coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.10 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,489,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,076,625. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

