Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.10.

OHI stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $33.94. 1,744,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,929. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $216,024. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Analyst Recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

