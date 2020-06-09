Orchid Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Orchid has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.14 or 0.06783304 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

