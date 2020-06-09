Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.03. 229,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Oxford Industries by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.