Payfair (PFR) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Payfair has a market cap of $28,845.74 and approximately $1,049.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.54 or 0.07055844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair (PFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

