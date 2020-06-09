Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Given New $63.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.43.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE:PRGO traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.96. 921,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 419.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Perrigo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.