Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Perspecta has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

