Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CAO Sells $178,949.76 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $178,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PXD traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.53. 3,090,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

