Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $809,620.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 65.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 188.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,404 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,790 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

