Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRI. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair raised Primerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Primerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Primerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.92. 211,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Primerica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Primerica by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Primerica by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

