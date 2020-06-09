Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

PLX stock remained flat at $$3.85 during trading hours on Monday. 248,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,366. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

In related news, Director Aharon Schwartz bought 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.