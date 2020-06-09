Quasarcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,536.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $431,997.62 and approximately $3,536.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00050293 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,433,560 coins and its circulating supply is 168,433,560 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

