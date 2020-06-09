REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,605 shares during the quarter. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S accounts for about 8.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 50.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 168,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,358. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $247.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 883.97% and a negative return on equity of 125.23%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDHL shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from $20.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

