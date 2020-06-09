RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $9.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.04.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:RLJ traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.22. 6,113,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 331,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,906,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,340,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.